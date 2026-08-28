Tripura CM tells Assembly DGP Anurag Dhankar’s death was ‘suicidal in nature’

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday informed the Assembly that the death of DGP Anurag Dhankar was "suicidal in nature", as indicated by the post-mortem report.

The statement came after Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury raised the issue in the Assembly and sought a probe by a sitting high court judge into the unnatural death of Dhankar.

A 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Dhankar was found dead in his office at the police headquarters on July 20.

When Speaker Rampada Jamatia tried to prevent the Chaudhury from raising the issue, agitated CPI(M) legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

The stalemate lasted for a few minutes before Saha rose in his seat and expressed his readiness to make a statement on the issue.

"The post-mortem report indicates the death of the DGP was by hanging and suicidal in nature. The report has become part of the evidence in connection with the case. An impartial probe is on," he said.

The government has already constituted a high-level committee headed by West Tripura district SP Namit Pathak to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the unnatural death of the DGP.

Joining the heated exchange, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said no one could disclose a post-mortem report in the Assembly as it was important evidence in the investigation.

Saha strongly refuted Roy Barman’s contention and said a chief minister or minister could make a suo motu statement in the Assembly on an investigation into a high-profile case.

"Findings or the post-mortem report of any particular case can be shared or tabled in the Assembly for the cause of the people. We have shown our commitment to transparency by making a statement suo motu on a high-profile case," he said.