CSIR-UGC exam results out; AIAPGET re-test admit cards ready

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission (CSIR-UGC) June 2026 exam.

An official statement said candidates can use their application number and password to log in and view their CSIR-UGC exam results.

The NTA also released the admit cards for students appearing in the re-examination for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET).

The agency also said admit cards are now available for 49 AIAPGET students in Jaipur who will appear for a re-examination on September 1. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official portal (https://exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget), where instructions for the process have also been provided.

These candidates were unable to complete the Ayurveda paper of AIAPGET on August 22 after a power failure disrupted the computer-based examination for nearly 45 minutes at a Jaipur centre.