PM Modi arrives in Tashkent to deepen India-Uzbekistan ties, push SCO agenda on security, connectivity

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, saying his fourth visit to the country reflected the “depth and growing momentum” of bilateral ties.
The prime minister was welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with Modi describing the reception as a "warm welcome" and a "special gesture".
Ahead of his departure from India, Modi said the visit would seek to advance New Delhi’s vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) centred on security, connectivity and opportunity.
Modi was received at the airport by Mirziyoyev. "Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," Modi posted on X after his arrival.
The Prime Minister’s visit, the first leg of his two-nation tour of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, comes as India seeks to further consolidate its strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen its longstanding civilisational and people-to-people ties with the region.
During his talks with Mirziyoyev, Modi is expected to focus on trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy, with both sides also looking to advance their respective national development priorities.
"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Yangi Uzbekistan’,"Modi said in his departure statement.
After arriving in Tashkent, Modi visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument. Mirziyoyev accompanied him to the monument, established to mark the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence.
Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, highlighting the cultural links and close people-to-people ties between India and Uzbekistan.
The second leg of Modi’s tour will take him to Bishkek, where, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, he will participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which marks 25 years of the grouping.
Ahead of his departure, Modi said India, an active and constructive SCO member since 2017, would push for a regional agenda focused on security, connectivity and opportunity. "I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism," he said.
Modi is also scheduled to meet Zhaparov and other SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit and attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which he described as a celebration of Central Asia’s "rich living heritage".
Officials said Modi will address the SCO summit and underline India’s priorities, while holding bilateral meetings with leaders of member countries.