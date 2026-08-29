PM Modi arrives in Tashkent to deepen India-Uzbekistan ties, push SCO agenda on security, connectivity

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, saying his fourth visit to the country reflected the “depth and growing momentum” of bilateral ties.

The prime minister was welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with Modi describing the reception as a "warm welcome" and a "special gesture".

Ahead of his departure from India, Modi said the visit would seek to advance New Delhi’s vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) centred on security, connectivity and opportunity.

Modi was received at the airport by Mirziyoyev. "Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," Modi posted on X after his arrival.

The Prime Minister’s visit, the first leg of his two-nation tour of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, comes as India seeks to further consolidate its strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen its longstanding civilisational and people-to-people ties with the region.

During his talks with Mirziyoyev, Modi is expected to focus on trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy, with both sides also looking to advance their respective national development priorities.