PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan on two-day official visit, aiming to bolster bilateral ties

Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev received PM Modi on arrival at the airport on his fourth visit to the country. The visit aims at strengthening the strategic partnerships between India and Uzbekistan.
He is in Tashkent on the first leg of his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, focusing on strengthening India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening the civilisational connect with the region.
Meanwhile, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
During his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, Modi will discuss cooperation in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, and energy sectors with President Mirziyoyev.
"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'," Modi said in his departure statement.
Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind the two countries.
From Tashkent, the prime minister will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov.
With inputs from PTI