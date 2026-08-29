PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan on two-day official visit, aiming to bolster bilateral ties

Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev received PM Modi on arrival at the airport on his fourth visit to the country. The visit aims at strengthening the strategic partnerships between India and Uzbekistan.

He is in Tashkent on the first leg of his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, focusing on strengthening India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening the civilisational connect with the region.

Meanwhile, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, Modi will discuss cooperation in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, and energy sectors with President Mirziyoyev.