BJP hails Uzbekistan's highest state honour for PM Modi as recognition of India's global stature

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday hailed the conferment of Uzbekistan's highest state honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "proud moment for every Indian" and said it is a reflection of the growing "global recognition" of his leadership and India's influence.

Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, which he dedicated to the "enduring" bond between India and Uzbekistan.

The prime minister is in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to bolster ties in a range of areas, including trade, clean energy and connectivity.

Modi was conferred with the honour by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Congratulating the prime minister on being conferred with the prestigious award, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X, "A grand moment of pride for every Indian, as the Modi doctrine of diplomacy pushes new frontiers, bolstering the voice of the Global South and advancing our civilisational goal of the welfare of humankind by fortifying bonds between nations."