BJP hails Uzbekistan's highest state honour for PM Modi as recognition of India's global stature

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday hailed the conferment of Uzbekistan's highest state honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "proud moment for every Indian" and said it is a reflection of the growing "global recognition" of his leadership and India's influence.
Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, which he dedicated to the "enduring" bond between India and Uzbekistan.
The prime minister is in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to bolster ties in a range of areas, including trade, clean energy and connectivity.
Modi was conferred with the honour by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Congratulating the prime minister on being conferred with the prestigious award, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X, "A grand moment of pride for every Indian, as the Modi doctrine of diplomacy pushes new frontiers, bolstering the voice of the Global South and advancing our civilisational goal of the welfare of humankind by fortifying bonds between nations."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this prestigious recognition is a testimony to PM Modi's "visionary leadership" and his "steadfast efforts" to deepen the enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan.
"It is also a proud affirmation of India's rising global stature, growing influence and the strong partnerships that New India is building across the world. It is a moment of great pride for 1.4 billion Indians," Singh said on X.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the award is a recognition of PM Modi's "steadfast efforts" to deepen India-Uzbekistan friendship.
"Pleased to witness the conferment of Uzbekistan's Highest Award for Foreign Leaders, 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order on PM @narendramodi," he wrote on X.
"Confident that this honour, along with the landmark visit will provide a new momentum to our ties," he added.
BJP president Nitin Nabin hailed the conferment of the award on Modi as a "proud moment for every Indian" and said it is a reflection of the growing "global recognition" of his leadership.
"As the 36th international state honour bestowed upon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, it reflects the growing global recognition of his leadership and India's rising stature, while celebrating the enduring bond of friendship and partnership between India and Uzbekistan," the BJP chief said on X.
In a post on X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the conferment of the prestigious award on PM Modi reflects his efforts to deepen India-Uzbekistan relations and underscores India's "rising global stature".
Congratulating the prime minister on being honoured with Uzbekistan's highest state award, Union minister J P Nadda said this marks PM Modi's 35th global recognition, reflecting the world's appreciation for his leadership, commitment to global peace and vision for development.
"India's global rise, recognised!" Nadda said in a post on X.
"A proud moment for 140 crore Indians and a testament to the enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan," he added.
Several other BJP leaders also hailed the conferment of Uzbekistan's highest state honour on Modi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this reflects Modi's "visionary leadership" and his steadfast efforts towards deepening the "historic bonds of friendship and strategic partnership" between India and Uzbekistan.
"It is a proud moment for every Indian and yet another recognition of New India's growing stature on the global stage. Wishing Hon. Pradhanmantri Ji continued success in strengthening Bharat's global partnerships," Adityanath said on X.