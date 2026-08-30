Haryana khaps seek Hindu Marriage Act amendments, oppose recognition of live-in relationships

CHANDIGARH: The Khap Panchayats in Haryana have called for amendments to the Hindu Marriage Act to address social issues in rural and urban areas across the state.

They have demanded that live-in relationships should not be recognised; at the time of registration of a love marriage, it should be made mandatory to inform the parents of the individuals concerned; restrictions should be imposed on marriages within the same clan (gotra), with two persons born in the same gotra being considered within the limits of the sapinda relationship; and children born in the same village should be considered brother and sister. They have also opposed increasing the legal marriage age to 21 years.

MLAs of various political parties, including the ruling BJP, main opposition Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), besides independent legislators, have been given representations by members of these panchayats and social organisations, demanding amendments to the Act.

Representatives of these panchayats also recently met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Sanjay Deswal, chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Deswal Khap, explained the concerns during a conversation with The New Indian Express. He claimed that live-in relationships are increasingly common in both villages and cities, disrupting the social fabric.