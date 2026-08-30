India, Uzbekistan elevate ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, target USD 5 billion trade by 2030

India and Uzbekistan on Sunday elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and set a target of increasing annual bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

The two countries also agreed to establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India as part of their cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector.

The Modi-Mirziyoyev talks covered a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, information technology, digital public infrastructure including UPI, and education.

The current bilateral trade between India and Uzbekistan is worth more than USD 1 billion. Modi said both sides would work in a structured manner to address issues related to market access, banking, payment systems and connectivity.

"Uzbekistan is at the heart of Central Asia and is at the heart of India's engagement in the region," Modi said, adding that a stronger India-Uzbekistan partnership would be a "powerful force for peace, progress and prosperity in Central Asia".

On defence cooperation, Modi said the two countries would encourage their defence industries to pursue direct linkages, co-development and co-production of military hardware.