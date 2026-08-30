Make India drug-free: PM Modi appeals to citizens

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to join hands to free India from the menace of drug abuse, and build a stronger future for the youth.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi noted that the 'Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India' campaign is gaining momentum across the entire country.

"Its goal is crystal clear - drug-free youth, drug-free India.

Let us come together to build a drug-free India and a stronger future for our youth," he said.

The Drug-Free India through the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' (NMBA) is a flagship initiative of the government launched on August 15, 2020 under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).

The campaign seeks to prevent substance abuse through awareness generation, community participation, treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare and social reintegration while fostering a nationwide movement against drug abuse.