In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi hails indigenous defence milestones boosting India's self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's achievements in defence and indigenous manufacturing during June have strengthened the country's security and self-reliance, highlighting the maiden flight of the first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft and the successful test of the indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM).

Addressing the nation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said the accomplishments would make every Indian proud.

"Half of the year 2026 is drawing to a close. Over these six months, we have discussed numerous achievements of our countrymen in Mann Ki Baat. In June as well, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country's security and self-reliance," he said.

Referring to the induction of three naval platforms earlier this month, the Prime Minister said, "Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a Navy-related event in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, & INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. Everything - from the design to the manufacturing of these ships - is indigenous."

Modi also highlighted a significant milestone in the country's aerospace sector.

"The C-295 aircraft is 'Made in India'; C-295 aircraft has completed its maiden flight and 40 such aircrafts are being manufactured right here in India. This is providing new momentum to the MSME and aerospace sectors, raising employment opportunities, and strengthening the resolve for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.