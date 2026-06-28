In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi hails indigenous defence milestones boosting India's self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's achievements in defence and indigenous manufacturing during June have strengthened the country's security and self-reliance, highlighting the maiden flight of the first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft and the successful test of the indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM).
Addressing the nation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said the accomplishments would make every Indian proud.
"Half of the year 2026 is drawing to a close. Over these six months, we have discussed numerous achievements of our countrymen in Mann Ki Baat. In June as well, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country's security and self-reliance," he said.
Referring to the induction of three naval platforms earlier this month, the Prime Minister said, "Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a Navy-related event in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, & INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy's fleet. Everything - from the design to the manufacturing of these ships - is indigenous."
Modi also highlighted a significant milestone in the country's aerospace sector.
"The C-295 aircraft is 'Made in India'; C-295 aircraft has completed its maiden flight and 40 such aircrafts are being manufactured right here in India. This is providing new momentum to the MSME and aerospace sectors, raising employment opportunities, and strengthening the resolve for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
The Prime Minister also praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully testing the indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile.
"This month, the DRDO also successfully tested an indigenous 'Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile'. It was developed jointly by DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners; in other words, from the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant," he said.
The DRDO successfully flight-tested the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on June 15.
According to the DRDO, all the test objectives were successfully achieved, with data captured by tracking instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.
The missile has been developed indigenously, with all its sub-systems designed by various DRDO laboratories in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru served as the nodal laboratory for the project. The flight test was witnessed by senior DRDO officials and representatives of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.
(With ANI inputs)