SAD (Punar Surjit) rules out alliance with Sukhbir Badal-led SAD, open to BJP and other panthic outfits

CHANDIGARH: Amid the buzz that there might be a re-alliance between estranged partners Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, and the breakaway Akali Dal faction, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), is being wooed to join a potential larger alliance between SAD and BJP in the state.

This has now run into trouble as SAD (Punar Surjit) president and former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh is willing to join hands with the saffron party but has ruled out an alliance with SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and also said it will be based on a clearly defined agenda.

Besides, he indicated that his party is willing to explore an understanding with Akali (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, and other Panthic outfits.

The BJP too has indicated that it is keeping its options open, with a senior party leader saying the party was willing to explore an electoral understanding with SAD (Punar Surjit), Waris Punjab De and other Panthic groups, along with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Harpreet Singh said talks with the BJP were on. “We are open to an alliance, but it will be agenda-based. The BJP is free to form an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) if it wishes to, but we have made it clear that we will not be part of any alliance with the party led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal,” he said and added that the party had no issue with the SAD as an organisation, but alleged that it had been reduced to a family-run outfit. “We are against the Badal family because, while in power, they turned their back on the Akal Takht,” he said.