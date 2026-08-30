Whether it was Rahul Gandhi's speech or Bhagwat ji's: Kapil Sibal on RSS chief's US diversity remarks

Sibal questioned Bhagwat's commitment to those principles in India, asking whether he had spoken out when people were lynched or when he believed diversity was not being protected.

"Bharat feels for each other when you are in New York, but it doesn't feel for each other when you are in Delhi," Sibal said.

"When lynching takes place, do you feel for those who are lynched? Have you ever said anything about those who are lynched? Have you ever criticised or asked why this is happening in my country?" he asked.

He also referred to the inauguration of the Ram temple and the Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony, questioning why Bhagwat had not spoken about events that preceded the temple's construction.

Sibal said Bhagwat had used four expressions — "celebration, respect, acceptance, and protection" — in describing how diversity should be treated, but questioned whether he had raised his voice when diversity was allegedly not protected in India.

"You support politics that does not accept diversity, does not respect diversity, does not celebrate diversity, and does not protect diversity. And yet you say these words in New York because you are speaking to a different audience," Sibal said.

He also accused Bhagwat of double-speak over his past remarks that every person born in India is a Hindu, saying the RSS chief appeared to take a different position when speaking abroad.

Sibal had earlier criticised Bhagwat in a post on X, writing: "Bhagwat in New York: 'Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected'. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter, actions must speak!"

The Congress leader also accused Bhagwat of supporting a government that, in his view, does not "feel for the people", and referred to the Centre's handling of issues including protests at Jantar Mantar.

Bhagwat's remarks were made during his nearly hour-long address at the Universal Oneness Celebration, where he called for communities to embrace and support diversity while maintaining a sense of unity.

(With inputs from PTI)