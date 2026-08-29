'Hindu who wants no Muslims in Bharat ceases to be Hindu': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said a Hindu who believes there should be no Muslims in Bharat “ceases to be a Hindu”, stressing that Hindutva recognises the dignity of every human being and accepts that different paths can lead to the same goal.

Addressing the 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference in New York, Bhagwat said, "In 2018 during my lecture series in Delhi, several Muslim brothers present there asked me, 'You are a Hindu organisation. You speak of Hindu Rashtra. What about us Muslims? Will you drive us out?' I told them, 'No, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he ceases to be a Hindu.'

"If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings..."

Recalling an incident in which two planes from Arab countries collided over Haryana, Bhagwat said RSS workers were among the first to reach the crash site, where they helped survivors and arranged the last rites of those who died.

"We did not think that they were Muslims. Had we been in politics, we would not have been able to do it,” he said, adding that the RSS did not seek publicity for such work. “There are perceptions created because of wrong narratives. But when you come and see us from inside, all those will be dispelled within a day."

He also invoked India's age-old philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', saying he belonged to a society that believes religions may differ, but humanity remains one.

Speaking at the event in New York, Bhagwat said truth is one and might be described in different ways by people.

"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads," he said.

"There are many religions, and in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religious discipline, and to treat that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary," he added.