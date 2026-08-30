‘Why not say it in India?’ Opposition rips into RSS chief over remarks on Muslims, diversity in US

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said Bhagwat should communicate his message on diversity to BJP chief ministers and leaders, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath and Suvendu Adhikari.

He also named BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra, accusing them of making statements that spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims.

“If Mohan Bhagwat has truly had a change of heart, we welcome it,” Bharadwaj said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Bhagwat should make such statements in India rather than in America.

Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the RSS had spent 100 years propagating the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, but Bhagwat's remarks in the US represented a change in language depending on the audience.

“Yet, in America, @DrMohanBhagwat says: ‘If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you call yourself Hindu, you must believe all paths are leading to the same goal’. Quite a transformation in language when the audience changes,” Kharge said on X.

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said Bhagwat's message that India belongs to all should be brought back from the US.

“If Madison Square can make the RSS chief discover that India belongs to all, that wisdom should be brought back to India,” Jha said.

“The same lesson should be compulsory for every minister in Modi Ji's Cabinet and every Chief Minister that India belongs to all Indians. Muslims are not guests in their own country. Jai Hind,” he added.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja challenged Bhagwat to repeat his remarks on Indian soil, questioning whether the RSS chief would make the same assertion in the country.

“Bhagwat in New York: ‘Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected’. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don’t matter, actions must speak!”, Sibal said in a post on X.

“If he is honest and truthful, he should come back and make the same statement here,” Raja said, adding that making such a statement in the United States was different from making it in India.

“Going to America and making a statement is one thing, but making the same statement on our soil would make a difference. Let him make the same statement here, and we will see,” he said.