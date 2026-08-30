Wise words abroad, silence at home: Kapil Sibal takes swipe at RSS chief

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks in the US on India’s unity in diversity, saying that “words don't matter” and that actions must speak.

Taking to X, Sibal described Bhagwat’s remarks as a case of “wise words abroad, silence at home”.

“Bhagwat in New York: ‘Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected’. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter, actions must speak!” Sibal said.

Sibal’s remarks came a day after Bhagwat, addressing a gathering of more than 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at New York’s Madison Square Garden, said unity in diversity was part of Bharat’s DNA.

Speaking at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ organised by the American Hindus For Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum, Bhagwat said diversity should be “celebrated, respected and accepted”, while emphasising the importance of maintaining a sense of oneness.

Drawing a comparison between the US and India, Bhagwat said pluralism is often associated with America, while “unity in diversity” is associated with Bharat.

“For Bharat, this unity and diversity, both are in the DNA,” he said, referring to Swami Vivekananda’s message that every nation has a mission and a destiny to fulfil.

Bhagwat said Bharat’s role was to realise and help the world realise the concept of unity in diversity.

“We are one, and due to this diversity, that oneness is decorated,” he said, adding that the sense of oneness was “very real”.

(With inputs from PTI)