Fresh violence in Manipur: Two villagers killed, one injured in Kangpokpi firing

Two villagers were killed and another injured after suspected militants opened fire at a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday morning, officials said.

The attack took place around 9.30 am at N Teikhang, a Kuki-inhabited village under the T Waichong subdivision. According to a district official, armed men using sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at the village and also set several houses on fire.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Lamtinthang and Neichin. A 65-year-old villager, Seilun, sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

As the gunfire continued, several residents fled their homes and took shelter in nearby forests, officials said. An exchange of fire between armed groups from the two communities was underway, prompting security forces to rush to the area to bring the situation under control.

The incident comes days after suspected militants ambushed a vehicle in the district, killing four Naga civilians and injuring another.

More than 20 people have been killed in separate firing incidents since violence broke out between Naga and Kuki communities in the state in February. Several houses have also been burnt in the clashes.

Meanwhile, a torchlight vigil in Kakching district on Sunday night demanding an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census exercise turned violent after some protesters allegedly pelted police with stones. Security personnel responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)