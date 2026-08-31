Goa nightclub fire: SC upholds Bombay HC order cancelling bail of three accused

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision to cancel the bail granted to three accused in the 2025 Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu directed nightclub owners Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, to surrender within two weeks. The court also directed the trial court to expedite proceedings in the case.

The blaze broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora on December 6, 2025, killing 25 people and injuring 50 others.

On August 18, the Bombay High Court set aside the bail granted to the trio, holding that the trial court had failed to properly consider the material gathered during the investigation. It also found fault with the trial court’s observation that the offence was not as heinous as murder or dacoity.

The high court said the material on record indicated that the restaurant was operating without licences and that its structure was unauthorised. It further observed that the accused and their partners allegedly knew of the risks involved in conducting fire displays inside the premises without adequate safety measures.

The Luthra brothers and Gupta were partners in M/s Being GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, which operated the nightclub. A trial court had granted them bail in April this year.

The Goa government had challenged the trial court’s bail order before the Bombay High Court, which subsequently directed the three accused to surrender before the sessions court within two weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)