India needs a dedicated national alcohol policy: Top ICMR official

NEW DELHI: As India’s per capita alcohol consumption has been rising steadily over the past decade, the need of the hour is to have a dedicated national alcohol policy with evidence-based measures, said a top ICMR official.

What also needs to be focused on is the co-occurrence of tobacco and alcohol use among Indians that poses major public health challenges.

Speaking with this paper, Dr Shalini Singh, Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida (ICMR-NICPR), a national cancer prevention institute, said, “Public health interventions addressing alcohol cannot be siloed from those addressing tobacco; integrated NCD risk factor surveillance and joint prevention messaging are essential.”

“The co-occurrence of tobacco and alcohol use, a well-established pattern epidemiologically, is especially dangerous. The combination multiplicatively increases the risk of head and neck cancers, oesophageal cancer, and liver disease,” she said.

Flagging that India currently lacks a comprehensive national alcohol policy similar to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) for tobacco, Dr Singh said what is needed is minimum unit pricing, advertising bans, especially surrogate advertising, and outlet density regulation.

“The evidence base is unambiguous that tobacco and alcohol are among the leading modifiable risk factors for India’s growing NCD burden, including cardiovascular diseases and cancers,” she told.

Highlighting the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) findings, Dr Singh said, “The NFHS-6 data strengthen the case for a National Alcohol Control Policy, minimum unit pricing, restrictions on alcohol advertising, both direct and surrogate, over different media platforms, and standardised labelling with health warnings.”

The latest NFHS-6 data showed alcohol consumption has increased among men, but is no less among women in India.