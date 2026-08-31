SC to hear Delhi Police plea to quash 13 FIRs against NEET protesters, file fresh case against 2,873

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a Delhi Police plea seeking to quash 13 FIRs registered against students who participated in protests over the NEET paper leak and permission to register a fresh case against 2,873 people allegedly present at the demonstrations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to list the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an urgent hearing.

As the bench was about to rise after the day's proceedings, Mehta said the Centre wanted to move an interlocutory application seeking the quashing of FIRs registered in connection with the protests.

“We are invoking Article 142 (of the Constitution),” he said.

The Delhi Police, in its application, said that following a decision taken by the Centre on July 25, it no longer wished to pursue the 13 FIRs registered in connection with the protests.

However, the police sought the court's permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 individuals who were allegedly present at the protest site and were prima facie found to have serious criminal antecedents in the National Crime Records Bureau database.