Tata partners Lockheed-Raytheon venture to explore Javelin ATGM co-production in India

NEW DELHI: Days after India signed a government-to-government deal for its first batch of American Javelin anti-tank guided missiles for the Indian Army, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding with the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to explore co-production of the missile in the country.

The MoU covers the Javelin All Up Round, the factory-assembled missile sealed in its tactical launch container. The two sides will "explore the establishment of a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR and component production capabilities in India", the joint statement read.

TASL was picked as prime partner after the JJV evaluated multiple companies on capability and expertise, it added.

But the architecture announced on Monday is, at least at the outset, an assembly and integration line rather than a missile factory. Lockheed Martin will keep building the sub-assembly kits at Troy, Alabama, and Raytheon will keep making the guidance electronics units, the heart of the fire-and-forget seeker, at Tucson, Arizona. Both will be shipped to India to be mated and integrated by TASL.

Component manufacture in India is only something the two sides will "explore". No indigenous content target, timeline, order size or investment figure has been disclosed.