Two sharpshooters wanted in Haryanvi singer's murder killed in UP police encounter

Two sharpshooters wanted in the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan were killed in an police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Monday, police said.

The two, Mohit (22) and Sumit (24) carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road, according to a statement issued by the Shamli police.

The injured accused were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared both dead during treatment, police said.

Balyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli on August 26 evening when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)