Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan shot dead in Shamli; Gogi gang claims responsibility

LUCKNOW: Popular Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan,32, was shot dead by four assailants outside a gym in Shamli district of western UP on Wednesday evening.
As per police sources, the attackers fired around 18 rounds at the singer, who suffered multiple bullet injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head. Balyan was attacked when he was coming out of gym after work out. The Haryana-based Gogi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Haryanvi singer.
Police have launched a probe into an Instagram post purportedly made by Bholu Shahpuriya of Sonipat, who claimed the killing was carried out because Baliyan allegedly supported the gang's rivals and had made a song related to an incident involving gangster Gogi.
The 32- year-old singer, known for his hit song Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan (We’ll shoot you in court, my love), was leaving the gym around 7 pm when the assailants opened fire on him. He died in the attack before the shooters fled the spot. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established.
CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows four assailants arriving on two motorcycles before opening fire. As per the police authorities, the attackers fired around 18 rounds. Injured Balyan was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors.
The gruesome murder sent shockwaves across western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with many drawing parallels to the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was also gunned down in a high-profile attack later claimed by gangsters.
The purported Instagram post attributed to Bholu Shahpuriya read: "I, Bholu Shahpuriya from Sonipat, take full responsibility for Ankit Baliyan's murder in Shamli. He supported our enemies and made a song about the incident involving our brother Gogi. He has paid the price. Whoever supports our enemies will meet the same fate. This is just the beginning."
Police have not yet verified the authenticity of the claim and say the social media post is part of the ongoing investigation. Investigators are currently analysing CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence to identify and track down the shooters. Officials said the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear and multiple angles are being examined.
Baliyan had earned popularity in the Haryanvi music industry building a large following on social media platforms. However, another post from the Instagram account of Bholu Shahpuria read, “This is just the beginning, everyone’s turn will come.” The gang also threatened the Uttar Pradesh Police, warning of more incidents similar to Balyan’s killing.
As per the sources, apart from his music career, Balyan had also been in the spotlight during a controversial roadshow in Shamli in 2023 that attracted significant public attention.
Sources said Baliyan had recently been preparing to enter active politics and was reportedly planning to contest the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections in Shamli.
Though he became a recognised name in Haryanvi music, he was a native of Shamli and maintained strong local roots. With the gang's claim of responsibility and CCTV footage now available, police are focusing on establishing the identities of the attackers, verifying the social media threat messages and determining whether the murder was linked to gang rivalry, political ambitions or any other personal enmity.
Baliyan, a native of Bantikhera village in Shamli, had been living in Rohtak and Sonipat in Haryana for the past few years while pursuing a career in singing and acting. He regularly visited the gym in Shamli and had reportedly been going there for about a year.
"Several teams have been formed to establish the motive behind Ankit Balyan’s murder and arrest the accused. All possible angles are being investigated,” said SP (Shamli) NP Singh.
Balyan had more than 3.66 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He appeared in his videos as a singer and performer, working with different collaborators. Several of his videos featured guns, firearms, and SUVs. In 2023, an FIR was also registered against him following a roadshow in Shamli that was allegedly held without permission.