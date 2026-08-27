Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan shot dead in Shamli; Gogi gang claims responsibility

LUCKNOW: Popular Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan,32, was shot dead by four assailants outside a gym in Shamli district of western UP on Wednesday evening.



As per police sources, the attackers fired around 18 rounds at the singer, who suffered multiple bullet injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head. Balyan was attacked when he was coming out of gym after work out. The Haryana-based Gogi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Haryanvi singer.



Police have launched a probe into an Instagram post purportedly made by Bholu Shahpuriya of Sonipat, who claimed the killing was carried out because Baliyan allegedly supported the gang's rivals and had made a song related to an incident involving gangster Gogi.



The 32- year-old singer, known for his hit song Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan (We’ll shoot you in court, my love), was leaving the gym around 7 pm when the assailants opened fire on him. He died in the attack before the shooters fled the spot. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established.



CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows four assailants arriving on two motorcycles before opening fire. As per the police authorities, the attackers fired around 18 rounds. Injured Balyan was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors.



The gruesome murder sent shockwaves across western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with many drawing parallels to the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was also gunned down in a high-profile attack later claimed by gangsters.