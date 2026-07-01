Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 183.50; relief for businesses

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50, offering relief to restaurants, caterers and other commercial establishments that rely on LPG for daily operations.

Following the revision, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 2,930, with the new rates taking effect from July 1.

OMCs also reduced the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. The retail price of the cylinder in Delhi has been revised to Rs 808.50.

The latest cut follows a series of revisions in LPG prices over the past few months. In June, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 29, taking the retail price in Delhi to Rs 942 from Rs 913.