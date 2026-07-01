India urges Pakistan to free 188 prisoners; seeks consular access to 13 Indians

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences, while also seeking immediate consular access to 13 civil prisoners believed to be Indian, as the two countries exchanged their biannual lists of prisoners under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

The exchange of lists took place simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, in line with the agreement, which mandates the exercise every year on January 1 and July 1.

India shared the names of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Pakistan, in turn, shared the names of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed to be Indian.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Pakistan has been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentences.”

The ministry also pressed Islamabad to provide “immediate consular access to the 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far.”