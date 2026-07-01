Over 100 politicians, former diplomats from India and Pakistan write to Modi, Sharif to restore ties

Over 100 prominent politicians, former diplomats and civil society members from India and Pakistan have jointly appealed to Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif to restore diplomatic engagement and normalise relations between the two neighbours.

The appeal comes amid continued strains in bilateral ties and calls on both governments to resume dialogue, reopen trade and transport links, and expand people-to-people exchanges.

The open letter was signed by 116 people — 61 from India and 55 from Pakistan — including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, former Pakistan diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri.

Coordinated by OP Shah, chairman of the Centre for Peace and Progress, the letter, dated 30 June, urged the two governments to take "meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation in South Asia". It said "sustained engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to resolving differences".

The signatories called for the restoration of full diplomatic relations, including the reinstatement of high commissioners, the resumption of normal visa services and the revival of a comprehensive bilateral dialogue covering all outstanding issues.

They also urged discussions on Jammu and Kashmir, including revisiting the framework negotiated between 2004 and 2007, alongside steps towards demilitarisation and de-escalation while addressing the "legitimate security concerns" of both countries.