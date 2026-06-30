Pakistan Minister warns India over Indus waters, says ‘we’ll cut off that hand’

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik has accused India of seeking to control Pakistan's share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), warning that Islamabad would respond firmly to any attempt to deprive it of its allocated waters.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Malik alleged that India was attempting to restrict water flows to Pakistan after New Delhi placed the 1960 treaty in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

"There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan," Malik said.

He said that 40-50% of Pakistan's population depended on agriculture and argued that restricting water supplies would affect the country's food security, employment and economy.