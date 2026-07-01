Why the US Supreme Court's birthright citizenship ruling is a major relief for Indians

The US Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling that preserves one of the country's most fundamental constitutional guarantees, birthright citizenship, offering significant relief to millions of immigrant families, including a large number of Indians living in the United States.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down President Donald Trump administration’s attempt to restrict automatic citizenship for children born on US soil to certain categories of immigrants. The ruling ensures that children born in the United States will continue to be recognised as American citizens regardless of whether their parents are on temporary work visas, student visas, undocumented, or waiting for permanent residency.

The judgment is particularly important for the Indian diaspora. Hundreds of thousands of Indians currently live and work in the US on H-1B skilled worker visas, L-1 intra-company transfer visas and F-1 student visas. At the same time, more than one million Indians remain stuck in decades-long employment-based green card backlogs because of country-wise caps on permanent residency. For these families, uncertainty over immigration rules has long been a source of concern.

The Supreme Court's decision removes one major area of uncertainty by reaffirming that their US-born children are citizens by birth. Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact, said the ruling was “a profound affirmation of who belongs in America. Referring to Indian families waiting years for green cards, he said that many children are born in the US long before their parents obtain permanent residency.

“Today the Supreme Court looked at those families and said: ‘Your children are Americans. They belong here,’” Patel said.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the decision reiterated “a fundamental constitutional principle” that every child born in the United States is an American citizen, adding that constitutional rights “cannot be rewritten by executive order.”

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) also welcomed the verdict, saying birthright citizenship has long been central to the immigrant experience and provides certainty for millions of families planning their future in America.