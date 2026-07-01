Why the US Supreme Court's birthright citizenship ruling is a major relief for Indians

The US Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling that preserves one of the country's most fundamental constitutional guarantees, birthright citizenship, offering significant relief to millions of immigrant families, including a large number of Indians living in the United States.
In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down President Donald Trump administration’s attempt to restrict automatic citizenship for children born on US soil to certain categories of immigrants. The ruling ensures that children born in the United States will continue to be recognised as American citizens regardless of whether their parents are on temporary work visas, student visas, undocumented, or waiting for permanent residency.
The judgment is particularly important for the Indian diaspora. Hundreds of thousands of Indians currently live and work in the US on H-1B skilled worker visas, L-1 intra-company transfer visas and F-1 student visas. At the same time, more than one million Indians remain stuck in decades-long employment-based green card backlogs because of country-wise caps on permanent residency. For these families, uncertainty over immigration rules has long been a source of concern.
The Supreme Court's decision removes one major area of uncertainty by reaffirming that their US-born children are citizens by birth. Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact, said the ruling was “a profound affirmation of who belongs in America. Referring to Indian families waiting years for green cards, he said that many children are born in the US long before their parents obtain permanent residency.
“Today the Supreme Court looked at those families and said: ‘Your children are Americans. They belong here,’” Patel said.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the decision reiterated “a fundamental constitutional principle” that every child born in the United States is an American citizen, adding that constitutional rights “cannot be rewritten by executive order.”
The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) also welcomed the verdict, saying birthright citizenship has long been central to the immigrant experience and provides certainty for millions of families planning their future in America.
What did the US Supreme Court rule?
The Supreme Court held that President Donald Trump could not deny birthright citizenship through an executive order because the US Constitution explicitly guarantees citizenship to nearly everyone born on American soil. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts relied on the language of the Fourteenth Amendment, which states, “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”
The court rejected the Trump administration's argument that undocumented immigrants and many temporary foreign residents were not fully “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.
By grounding its decision in the Constitution, the court made it extremely difficult for any future administration to reverse birthright citizenship. Changing the ruling would require a constitutional amendment, a process that has succeeded only 27 times in American history.
Why is this important for Indians in the US?
The ruling directly affects hundreds of thousands of Indian families living in America on temporary visas.Many Indian professionals spend years working in the US before becoming eligible for permanent residency because of the lengthy green card backlog. During that period, they continue renewing temporary visas despite building their lives in America.
The judgment confirms that children born to these families in the US remain American citizens regardless of their parents' immigration status.
How large is the Indian community affected?
The Indian-origin population is among the fastest-growing immigrant communities in the United States.
According to available estimates, around 3.2 million documented Indian immigrants live in the United States, making them one of the country's largest immigrant communities. More than one million Indians are currently caught in the employment-based green card backlog, while over 400,000 Indian professionals work in the US on H-1B visas.
In addition, an estimated 725,000 undocumented Indians reside in the country, making Indians the third-largest undocumented immigrant population after those from Mexico and El Salvador. These figures underscore why any changes to US immigration or citizenship laws have significant implications for the Indian diaspora. For many of these families,
Can birthright citizenship now be changed?
Not easily. Because the Supreme Court based its decision on the Fourteenth Amendment, any attempt to overturn birthright citizenship would require amending the US Constitution. That process requires approval by two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of US states , one of the highest legal thresholds in American law, which is extremely difficult to achieve. Simple legislation or another presidential executive order would not be sufficient.