Bill seeking to axe arrested CMs and PMs poised for Parliament comeback

NEW DELHI: The contentious 130th Constitution Amendment Bill on disqualifying prime ministers and chief ministers could be back in Parliament as its vetting by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is about to be over. The government is said to be keen on piloting the bill that was first introduced last year, for possible passage in the forthcoming Monsoon Session. The session is expected from July 20 but not later than July 27.

As per the proposed amendment, offices of the PM and CMs would automatically fall vacant if the incumbent remains in judicial custody for more than 30 days without bail. The government maintains that the measure is intended to strengthen accountability and reinforce public confidence in the holders of high constitutional offices.

Opposition parties, however, have expressed serious reservations, arguing that the proposal could have far-reaching constitutional and political consequences, particularly in cases where judicial proceedings remain unresolved. They have also questioned its compatibility with established constitutional principles, particularly the presumption of innocence till proved guilty.

The bill was referred to a 31-member JPC chaired by former IAS officer-turned-politician and BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi. The panel is expected to finalise its report before the Monsoon Session.

Led by the Congress, the Opposition boycotted the JPC, contending that participation would serve no meaningful purpose. The ruling NDA, however, rejected those objections and defended the JPC’s functioning, arguing that the bill was the need of hour.