CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams 130th constitutional amendment bill as vendetta politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday lashed out at the Union Government over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, alleging that it was part of the Sangh Parivar’s new tactic to target and weaken non-BJP state governments.

In a statement, the chief minister said the move reflects the Centre’s political decision to destabilise elected state governments by misusing central investigative agencies.”Chief ministers and ministers entrusted with constitutional responsibilities have been imprisoned for long periods in fabricated cases. The haste to bring in the 130th Constitutional Amendment stems from the frustration that such leaders refused to resign,” he said.

Pinarayi termed the development a new experiment of neo-fascist politics, accusing the BJP of adopting a double standard. “Those arrested in corruption cases are projected as saints once they switch sides and join the BJP. The party must explain what constitutional morality justifies such strange logic,” he added.

According to the chief minister, the latest moves are aimed at eroding the constitutional rights of states and establishing governors’ veto power over legislatures. He urged all democratic forces to raise a strong protest against what he described as an “anti-democratic attempt” by the Sangh Parivar to undermine political opponents.