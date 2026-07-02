Conduct NEET in phases: Parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on Wednesday made a recommendation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that the national medical entrance exam be conducted in multiple phases with different dates for states in order to do away with the massive logistical challenges posed due to a single-day exam countrywide.

It has also insisted that the proposal to make the exam an online-based one be implemented only after the digital infrastructure is fully in place.

The first meeting of the committee headed by its new chairperson, Mukul Wasnik, with the education department to review the NEET UG 2026 was held at a committee hall in the Parliament House.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi; NTA Director General Abhishek Singh; and K Radhakrishnan, who headed the seven-member committee set up in the aftermath of the NEET-UG 2024 leakage controversy, took part in the meeting.

A source familiar with the developments said, “All details pertaining to the NEET re-exam were sought. Officials said it went on smoothly and elaborated on the security being put in place.

The efforts undertaken to complete the re-exam within a short period, too, were elaborated upon. NTA officials also spoke of the ban they imposed on social media channels, which ensured that no leaks took place during the re-exam.”