'Our decision to ban Telegram now stands vindicated': NTA Director General Abhishek Singh

NEW DELHI: A viral video that circulated on Sunday, the day of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, alleging that the examination paper had leaked on Telegram a day earlier (Saturday), was established as fake by both the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday night.

Referring to the incident, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency now stands vindicated in its position that Telegram needed to be banned to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the medical entrance examination.

Acting on the NTA’s recommendations, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 16 announced a temporary restriction on the use of Telegram in India until June 22, a day after the NEET-UG examination, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. It also directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature until June 30.

Singh said, “There has been absolutely no leak during the June 21 exam. However, fake news keeps getting shared countless times. Hence, in hindsight, we did take a very correct decision with regard to Telegram.”

The DG also said that the agency was preparing to release the NEET-UG results at the earliest.