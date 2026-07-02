Congress slams Centre over reported UGC-NET paper errors, targets Education Minister

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over reported errors in the UGC-NET Sociology question paper and allegations that several questions in the English paper were repeated from a previous exam, accusing the National Testing Agency (NTA) of failing to ensure the quality and integrity of the test.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government had to deploy the full machinery of the state to conduct the re-NEET examination on June 21.

"It required the might of the armed forces and the whole of the government at every level to conduct the re-NEET on June 21, 2026."

"It reflected the complete failure of the Modi government to conduct exams without such unprecedented mobilisation," he said in a post on X.