PIL in Jharkhand HC challenges NHRC circular withdrawing mandatory judicial inquiry into custodial deaths

RANCHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Jharkhand High Court challenging a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) circular which withdrew its earlier direction mandating judicial inquiries in every case of custodial death, disappearance and rape.

The PIL, filed by MD Mumtaz Ansari, seeks quashing of the NHRC's Circular dated May 14, 2024, which declared that the Commission's earlier circular dated September 4, 2020, had become “nugatory” and stood “withdrawn and annulled” following the coming into force of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the NHRC to issue fresh guidelines in light of the Jharkhand High Court's recent judgment in Md. Mumtaz Ansari Vs State of Jharkhand, wherein the Court held that an inquiry under Section 196(2) of the BNSS must be conducted by a Judicial Magistrate and that an inquiry by an Executive Magistrate cannot substitute such judicial inquiry.

According to petitioner’s advocate, Shadab Ansari, despite this clear and binding law, the NHRC’s impugned Circular erroneously declares that the previous mandate requiring mandatory judicial inquiries in every custodial death/disappearance case is now "nugatory" due to the enforcement of the BNSS, 2023.