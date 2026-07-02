SC firms up ITR yardstick for compensation

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to bring uniformity in motor accident compensation cases, the Supreme Court on Wednesday framed guidelines for determining annual income of the deceased or injured claimants based on their income tax returns (ITR).

“ITRs are statutory records and carry a presumption of correctness. In case of salaried individuals, income does not fluctuate significantly, making the latest ITR the most accurate reflection. For self-employed persons, earnings vary, so a three-year average ensures a realistic assessment,” said a two-judge bench of justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench observed that while no straitjacket formula can be fixed for computing income under the Motor Vehicles Act, a distinction must be drawn — in these accidental claims cases — between the salaried employees and self-employed persons when relying on ITRs for compensation.