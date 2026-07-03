Karni Sena leader's killing: Bandh disrupts normal life in Jamshedpur

Normal life came to a standstill in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday as workers of the BJP and JD(U) enforced a dawn-to-dusk bandh to protest the killing of a Karni Sena leader and what they alleged was a worsening law and order situation in the city.

Bandh supporters blocked major roads, burnt tyres and forced the closure of markets, banks and post offices. Public transport was severely affected, with most autorickshaws, buses and other vehicles remaining off the roads, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Schools and other educational institutions remained closed, while commercial establishments kept their shutters down.

The steel city has witnessed sustained protests since 28-year-old Himanshu Singh was killed during a scuffle with a group of people at a bar in Jamshedpur's Bistupur area on June 27.

Police have arrested five people, including three minors, in connection with the murder. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in six police station areas in and around the city.

The bandh was called by the Sarvdaliye Sarv Samaj, led by Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Roy, along with the BJP, to protest the alleged deterioration of law and order in Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from PTI)