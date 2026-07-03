SC refuses to stay Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the 2025 honeymoon murder case involving the alleged killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed reservations over the high court's decision but declined to suspend the bail order, observing that Raghuvanshi had already been released from jail and is currently in Shillong in compliance with the bail conditions imposed by the trial court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Meghalaya government, argued that the allegations against Raghuvanshi were grave and that she should not have been granted bail on technical grounds.

Mehta sought a stay on the high court's order, but the bench refused to grant the relief.

The Supreme Court posted the matter for further hearing after the court reopens following the vacation.

The Meghalaya government had approached the apex court on Thursday, challenging the high court's decision to grant bail to Raghuvanshi.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June 2025 in connection with the alleged murder of her businessman husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23, 2025. Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2.

According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi conspired with hired assailants to murder her husband for financial gain.

On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court upheld the trial court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

(With inputs from PTI)