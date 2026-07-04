Centre directs Telegram to crack down on pirated content, seeks action report within 15 days

The Centre has issued a notice to messaging platform Telegram, directing it to curb the widespread circulation of pirated films, OTT content and other copyrighted audio-visual material on its platform, government officials said on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Telegram within 15 days, signalling what officials described as a shift in the government's approach from individual content takedowns to holding platforms accountable for preventing piracy.

According to officials cited by PTI, the ministry informed Telegram that copyright infringement is not merely a civil violation but also a criminal offence under the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

"The Ministry has made it clear that Telegram cannot merely wait for the government to identify each piracy channel one by one. A purely reactive, channel-by-channel takedown approach may not be enough to demonstrate due diligence by the platform, as required under the IT Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021," officials said.