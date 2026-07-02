Why the Centre has asked WhatsApp to put its username feature on hold

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp over its proposed username feature. According to government sources, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform has been given three days to furnish a detailed explanation on the new feature and directed not to roll out the feature until consultations on the matter are over.

WhatsApp has described the feature as a privacy enhancement that will allow users to start conversations without sharing their phone numbers. However, there are concerns that it could also make impersonation and cyber fraud easier.

What is the username feature?

According to WhatsApp, users will be able to claim a unique username later this year instead of sharing their phone number while initiating a conversation. It will allow WhatsApp users to connect with others without revealing their mobile numbers. Once the feature is rolled out, users can share their username instead of phone number while starting a new conversation.

The feature is similar to Telegram, where users connect through usernames instead of phone numbers. According to the company, it adds another layer of privacy by allowing users to communicate without revealing their mobile numbers.

“To control who can message you, you can set up a 'username key', so that anyone messaging you for the very first time via your username will need the key to reach you, adding one more layer of protection for your account. You can change the key at any time,” the company said.