Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam’s bail pleas in 2020 riots conspiracy case

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail applications of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai reserved the matter after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The court is expected to pronounce its order later in the day.

Khalid and Imam sought bail on the ground that their continued incarceration without the commencement of trial violates their fundamental right to personal liberty.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Khalid argued that although the Supreme Court had rejected his earlier bail plea on January 5, subsequent judicial developments amounted to a "change in circumstances", making his fresh application maintainable.

He referred to the apex court's observations in a May order in another case, where it reiterated that "bail is the rule" even in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). His plea also cited Supreme Court judgments, including Union of India vs K A Najeeb and Vernon Gonsalves vs State of Maharashtra, to contend that statutory restrictions on bail under the UAPA cannot override constitutional protections when trials are unlikely to conclude within a reasonable time.