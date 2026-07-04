Following Ayodhya fund row, Badrinath-Kedarnath Board tightens its grip over donations at 52 temples

DEHRADUN: Prompted by the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft controversy, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has ordered stricter monitoring and financial transparency across the 52 shrines under its charge in Uttarakhand.

BKTC CEO Sohan Singh Rangad has issued an office memorandum directing all officials at donation counting centres, accounts sections, treasuries, rest houses and puja counters to maintain complete transparency in recording offerings, donations, gifts, rents and other incomes.

The move comes days after reports of alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya temple made headlines.

“Instructions have been issued to increase transparency and monitoring in the temples under BKTC,” BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi told to TNIE.

The CEO has directed that any negligence or irregularity will invite strict action against the concerned officials and employees.

In the circular issued on Thursday, the committee cited the Ayodhya reports as the reason for the pre-emptive caution.

“To ensure that no complaint or dispute arises in future in temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, it is necessary to exercise special vigilance,” the letter stated.

Officials have been told to keep a special watch and ensure proper documentation at every stage, from collection at puja counters to final entry in account books.