Missing CCTV, keys to hundis, ignored SOPs: Inside the SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram Temple donations 'fraud'

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has put the shrine's donation management system under scrutiny after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovered multiple lapses, leading to the arrest of eight people involved in counting cash and valuables.

Here is what the investigation has found so far.

While investigators are still trying to establish how the donations were allegedly siphoned off and the exact amount involved, the SIT's preliminary report points to several major lapses.

According to sources, standard operating procedures (SOPs) requiring a security guard to be present during the counting process, frisking of personnel entering and leaving the counting room, and preservation of CCTV footage for 180 days were not followed.

Sources said Ramashankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, a former driver of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, held the keys to several 'hundis' (donation boxes), in violation of the rules.

"Many 'hundis' were there. So cash received in those hundis whose keys were with Tinnu was swindled apparently due to laxity in implementing the SOPs. The exact modus operandi is still being established," a source said.