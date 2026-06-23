SIT probing alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donation funds submits primary report to UP government

LUCKNOW: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged irregularities related to the donation funds and valuables at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government here on Tuesday.

The initial report was submitted by SIT chief and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary Home, Sanjay Prasad on Tuesday morning.

As per a highly-informed source, the report contained a brief summary of the findings and recommendations made by the probe team.

The SIT chief refused to comment on the findings of the probe saying it was an initial and confidential report and that he was not authorised to speak on it as the probe was still going on.

However, sources claimed that the 150-page report is believed to have flagged alleged lapses in supervision, negligence in maintenance, handling, and counting of donation money and valuables at the temple.

They added that the report had names of those involved in the process of looking after the funds, those engaged in the counting process and taking it to the bank, and those in charge of the upkeep of the CCTV footage.

Sources also said that the SIT has reportedly recommended the registration of an FIR into the alleged embezzlement. Lodging of the FIR is expected to make it easier to collect evidence regarding the alleged irregularities in connection with the temple trust's handling of funds.

Sources said the SIT, besides recommending the audit of temple funds of over five years, has also mentioned the removal of all those previously involved in the counting of donations and the banking process, while raising questions over the role of certain office-bearers of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Sources claimed that the final report of the SIT would be sent to the Union Home Minister to decide if any member of the temple trust has to be removed or retained.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had constituted the SIT on June 13 on the request of the temple trust, has sought the preliminary report within a week and the final report within a fortnight.

The SIT also comprises IG Lucknow Range, Kiran S and Special Secretary, Finance, Neel Ratan.

Meanwhile, the Dharm Dhwaj hoisting ceremony – the hoisting of saffron flag on top of various temples on Ram Janmabhoomi premises, signifying the completion of the construction work -- held on Tuesday evening remained a low-key affair presumably in wake of the fire tragedy in Lucknow which claimed 15 lives on Monday.

The two deputy chief ministers, who were to attend the event, cancelled their scheduled visit in the wake of the fire tragedy.