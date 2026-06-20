Ram temple donations row: SIT identifies 150 suspects; likely to submit report to CM Yogi on Monday

LUCKNOW: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case has identified around 150 suspects, with nearly 25 individuals likely to face action, sources said. Those questioned so far have been instructed not to leave Ayodhya until further orders.

According to sources, the SIT completed its sixth day of investigation on Saturday and is likely to return to Lucknow. The team is expected to submit a preliminary report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, outlining its findings and recommending further action, if necessary.

The probe has widened to examine appointments, security arrangements and administrative procedures introduced after the January 2024 consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

Sources said documents related to staff recruitment and record maintenance by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are under scrutiny. The SIT has also sought details of long-serving security personnel and other employees.

During its stay in Ayodhya, the team examined financial records, questioned temple officials and reviewed the handling of donations and valuables.

Sources claimed that action could be taken against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trustee Dr Anil Mishra and Ram Mandir construction in-charge Gopal Rao. However, there has been no official confirmation of any proposed action against them.

On Friday, the SIT extensively questioned Champat Rai, Dr Mishra and Gopal Rao separately for nearly six hours on temple premises. The team also interrogated State Bank of India officials, including the branch manager and cashier.

Investigators sought to question Somesh Anand, Gopal Rao's nephew, and another person identified as Anand. However, both were reportedly unavailable and their mobile phones were switched off.

The SIT has recovered around Rs 2 crore based on information provided by five primary accused — Lavkush Mishra, Avneesh, Anukalp Mishra, Karune and Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav. All were allegedly involved in counting donations collected at the temple.

Gold was also recovered from Tinnu Yadav's residence on June 13, though officials have not disclosed the quantity or value of the recovered items.