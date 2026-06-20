Ram temple donations row: SIT identifies 150 suspects; likely to submit report to CM Yogi on Monday

LUCKNOW: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case has identified around 150 suspects, with nearly 25 individuals likely to face action, sources said. Those questioned so far have been instructed not to leave Ayodhya until further orders.
According to sources, the SIT completed its sixth day of investigation on Saturday and is likely to return to Lucknow. The team is expected to submit a preliminary report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, outlining its findings and recommending further action, if necessary.
The probe has widened to examine appointments, security arrangements and administrative procedures introduced after the January 2024 consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.
Sources said documents related to staff recruitment and record maintenance by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are under scrutiny. The SIT has also sought details of long-serving security personnel and other employees.
During its stay in Ayodhya, the team examined financial records, questioned temple officials and reviewed the handling of donations and valuables.
Sources claimed that action could be taken against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trustee Dr Anil Mishra and Ram Mandir construction in-charge Gopal Rao. However, there has been no official confirmation of any proposed action against them.
On Friday, the SIT extensively questioned Champat Rai, Dr Mishra and Gopal Rao separately for nearly six hours on temple premises. The team also interrogated State Bank of India officials, including the branch manager and cashier.
Investigators sought to question Somesh Anand, Gopal Rao's nephew, and another person identified as Anand. However, both were reportedly unavailable and their mobile phones were switched off.
The SIT has recovered around Rs 2 crore based on information provided by five primary accused — Lavkush Mishra, Avneesh, Anukalp Mishra, Karune and Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav. All were allegedly involved in counting donations collected at the temple.
Gold was also recovered from Tinnu Yadav's residence on June 13, though officials have not disclosed the quantity or value of the recovered items.
Sources said investigators are examining donation records from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh period, during which more than five crore devotees visited the Ram Mandir over 66 days.
During questioning, investigators reportedly raised concerns over how donations collected through temple donation boxes remained below Rs 100 crore despite the massive footfall.
On June 18, the SIT questioned temple employees Mayank, Shivam Pandey, Ashish Dubey and Ratnesh. Ashish Agnihotri, who assisted in managing gold, silver and other valuables offered to Ram Lalla, has also been questioned.
Investigators are reviewing records related to jewellery and precious metal donations, including a case in which a woman devotee reportedly donated all her jewellery at the shrine.
Employee Phoolkant Mishra, who was involved in the custody and maintenance of donated jewellery, has also come under scrutiny and may be questioned.
Sources said the SIT is tracing the handling, storage and accounting of valuable offerings made at the Ram Mandir.
The controversy first surfaced on June 7 when former Uttar Pradesh minister Pawan Pandey alleged that between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7.5 crore had been stolen from the temple.
The allegations were later amplified by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who questioned the government's silence and called for judicial scrutiny of the matter.
Champat Rai has rejected the allegations, maintaining that no evidence of theft has surfaced.
As the controversy escalated, BJP leader Dr Rajneesh Singh wrote to the Prime Minister on June 9 seeking a CBI probe. A day later, the Prime Minister's Office sought a report from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Meanwhile, reactions to the controversy continue to pour in. Mahesh Yogi, a saint from Hanumangarhi, condemned the alleged theft and said he had full faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against those responsible.
He added that the incident had strengthened demands for a Sanatan Dharma Board to oversee the management of temples across the country and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Reacting to the allegations, VHP functionary Surendra Jain said accusations against the temple trust were not new and none had been proven so far.
He said the VHP initially viewed the claims as politically motivated but decided to take them seriously when similar allegations began emerging from multiple quarters.
"At first, we felt these were routine political allegations, but when they started coming from other sources, we treated them with utmost seriousness," Jain said.