Ram temple funds row: Culprits will not be spared at any cost, asserts UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Visiting Ayodhya amid the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft of Ram Temple donation funds, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that those responsible would “not be spared, whoever they might be.”

Addressing a public gathering in the temple town, Yogi urged people to refrain from making comments that could hurt the sentiments of Lord Ram’s devotees.

“We have set up an SIT investigation at the request of the Trust. The SIT probe will make everything crystal clear within 15 days. Nothing should be said that hurts the sentiments of Lord Ram devotees,” he said.

Referring to the three-member SIT, the chief minister said anyone possessing documentary evidence related to the alleged theft or misappropriation of donation funds should submit it to the investigation team rather than making “senseless statements” during the probe.

“I will get the primary report within a week and things will come out crystal clear within 15 days. The culprit, whosoever, will not be spared,” he said.

Recalling the 500-year struggle for a temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace, Yogi said devotees had displayed the patience and dignity taught by Lord Ram to realise the dream of a grand temple in Ayodhya.

“Now it is just a matter of 15 days more. Have the same patience and dignity to let the truth come out,” he said, urging people not to be misled or make “unrestrained” remarks that could hamper the investigation.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over their criticism of the alleged misappropriation of temple funds, Yogi said the Congress had opposed the Ram Temple for years and even questioned the existence of Lord Ram.