Ayodhya donation row may test BJP’s political ownership of temple narrative ahead of UP polls

LUCKNOW: As allegations surrounding donations linked to the Ram temple trigger political debate, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh faces a complex challenge of managing the political implications around one of its strongest symbolic assets while aiding direct ownership of a concentrated entry on temple trust administration.

Unlike conventional allegations involving public funds or agencies, the Ram temple is administered by an independent trust. This fact makes it difficult for opponents to directly question government functioning or allege governance failure.

However, Ayodhya occupies a unique political space for the BJP. Over the years, the party has closely associated itself with the movement, construction and larger political messaging around the temple. Any controversy linked to the temple ecosystem, therefore, carries reputational sensitivity even if institutional accountability lies elsewhere.

Political observers say that the common man was unlikely to differentiate between the trust and the government as they invariably see the Ram temple as the BJP’s ‘child’.

“It is the BJP that made the Ram temple a sentimental issue and politically invested a lot in the project that paid electoral dividends too to the party not only in UP but in many other states also,” a political observer and head of political science department of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Shashi Kant Pandey said, adding “The donation controversy will certainly make some dent in the image of the BJP."

Many feel that much will depend on the kind of people that are found involved in the vocation theft. “If the theft is found to be an individual act and action is taken against him, it may not have that much impact, but it is found to be an organised act with involvement of some senior trust functionaries, then it may be damaging to the BJP,” a senior BJP lead, er said requesting anonymity.