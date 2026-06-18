Will the Ayodhya temple donation row impact 2027 UP elections?

LUCKNOW: With less than a year remaining before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, political observers believe that the outcome of the investigation into alleged irregularities in the handling of devotees’ donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple could shape political narratives and become a significant issue in the run-up to the polls.

What started as a preliminary probe has since escalated into a major political and legal controversy, prompting an SIT investigation, demands for the registration of FIRs, criticism from opposition parties, and calls for judicial monitoring of the case.

Investigators are not only examining claims that between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore in offerings may have been misappropriated, but are also looking into allegations that nearly 1,250 precious Shri Ram Shilas — including gold, silver and diamond-studded offerings donated by devotees from India and abroad — have gone missing.

It all began with the allegations raised by former temple accounts in-charge Mahipal Singh, who claimed that irregularities existed in the handling of donations received at the Ram Temple. Singh alleged that concerns were flagged internally but did not receive adequate attention. While carrying forward the allegations, the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav too raised the issue, alleging that crores of rupees offered by devotees at the Ram Temple had gone missing.

Akhilesh Yadav's allegations

"The faith of devotees is supreme. Every rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram belongs to the devotees. The truth must come out and those responsible should be held accountable," Akhilesh Yadav pointed out recently while demanding an independent probe into the matter.

His allegations sparked a sharp political debate, with opposition parties accusing the temple administration of lacking transparency in the management of donations. The issue quickly escalated beyond politics after reports emerged of temple employees allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, forcing the UP government to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.