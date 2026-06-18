Will the Ayodhya temple donation row impact 2027 UP elections?

LUCKNOW: With less than a year remaining before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, political observers believe that the outcome of the investigation into alleged irregularities in the handling of devotees’ donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple could shape political narratives and become a significant issue in the run-up to the polls.
What started as a preliminary probe has since escalated into a major political and legal controversy, prompting an SIT investigation, demands for the registration of FIRs, criticism from opposition parties, and calls for judicial monitoring of the case.
Investigators are not only examining claims that between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore in offerings may have been misappropriated, but are also looking into allegations that nearly 1,250 precious Shri Ram Shilas — including gold, silver and diamond-studded offerings donated by devotees from India and abroad — have gone missing.
It all began with the allegations raised by former temple accounts in-charge Mahipal Singh, who claimed that irregularities existed in the handling of donations received at the Ram Temple. Singh alleged that concerns were flagged internally but did not receive adequate attention. While carrying forward the allegations, the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav too raised the issue, alleging that crores of rupees offered by devotees at the Ram Temple had gone missing.
Akhilesh Yadav's allegations
"The faith of devotees is supreme. Every rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram belongs to the devotees. The truth must come out and those responsible should be held accountable," Akhilesh Yadav pointed out recently while demanding an independent probe into the matter.
His allegations sparked a sharp political debate, with opposition parties accusing the temple administration of lacking transparency in the management of donations. The issue quickly escalated beyond politics after reports emerged of temple employees allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, forcing the UP government to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The ongoing SIT probe
As the probe progressed, attention shifted from accounting records to the functioning of the temple's donation management system. The SIT questioned employees responsible for counting offerings, reviewed security protocols and examined the chain of custody for cash, jewellery and other valuables deposited by devotees. Sources said investigators specifically sought to know whether staff involved in counting donations were frisked while leaving collection centres, who supervised the movement of valuables and whether CCTV surveillance systems were functioning effectively.
A significant turning point came when investigators reportedly recovered cash from the residence of temple employee Tinnu Singh, who had earlier worked as an auto-rickshaw driver before becoming associated with temple operations. The recovery intensified scrutiny of personnel involved in handling donations and raised fresh questions about oversight mechanisms. Investigators are also examining the role of other employees linked to donation management and are reportedly analysing financial transactions, property acquisitions and movement records.
Interestingly, the controversy acquired a new dimension after allegations surfaced regarding missing Ram Shilas. These bricks or ‘Shilas’, of gold and silver occupy a special place in the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Beginning in the late 1980s, devotees from across India and abroad sent specially crafted bricks inscribed with Lord Ram's name as symbols of participation in the movement. While most were symbolic, some were made of precious metals or embedded with gemstones.
'Valuable shilas no longer traceable'
According to the allegations over 1000 such valuable shilas are no longer traceable. Among them is reportedly a gold-plated Ram Shila sent from Mauritius and another diamond-studded offering donated by a Mumbai-based businessman. If the allegations are substantiated, the disappearance of these offerings would represent not merely a financial loss but also a symbolic setback to a movement built on public participation and faith.
As the allegations widened, the issue inevitably acquired political overtones. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav repeatedly questioned the handling of temple donations and demanded complete transparency. Referring to the allegations, Yadav said those who had taken money belonging to Lord Ram should return it and asserted that any irregularity involving devotees' offerings amounted to an "insult to Sanatan Dharma."
The Samajwadi Party has sought to portray the controversy as a test of accountability, arguing that an institution receiving offerings from millions of devotees cannot remain beyond scrutiny. Party leaders have demanded that the findings of the SIT probe be made public and that criminal action be initiated if wrongdoing is established.
The Congress also entered the debate, demanding a time-bound judicial inquiry monitored by a sitting High Court judge. Party leaders argued that the scale of donations received by the temple warranted independent oversight and that only a judicial probe could restore public confidence if questions persist over the management of devotees' offerings.
The BJP, meanwhile, has backed the SIT investigation while rejecting attempts to politicise the issue. Senior leaders have maintained that the Yogi Adityanath government acted swiftly by constituting the probe and have asserted that strict action should be taken if evidence of wrongdoing emerges. The party has also accused the opposition of attempting to derive political mileage from a matter linked to the faith of millions of devotees.
Adding another layer to the controversy, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh recently claimed that he was aware of developments related to the case but refrained from revealing details publicly. "If I tell the truth, I will get into trouble," he remarked, a statement that fuelled further speculation around the investigation.
Trust says wait till probe is completed
The Shri Ram JanmabhoomiTeerthKshetra Trust has consistently maintained that no conclusions should be drawn until the probe is completed. Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has said the trust is cooperating fully with investigators and has maintained that facts should be allowed to emerge through the SIT inquiry rather than through speculation. Trust officials have repeatedly stressed that transparency is in everyone's interest and that the investigation will establish the truth.
For many participants in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the controversy is particularly painful because the temple was built through decades of public mobilisation and sacrifice. Santosh Dubey, a veteran karsewak associated with the temple movement, said devotees contributed not only money but also emotionally significant offerings such as Ram Shilas. "The faith of devotees is paramount. Whatever the truth is, it should come out through a transparent investigation," he said.
Will the Controversy Impact the 2027 UP Assembly Elections?
The controversy has also sparked discussion about whether it could influence the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While the allegations are still under investigation and no wrongdoing has been conclusively established, political observers say the issue could become a factor in public discourse if questions surrounding transparency and accountability continue to gain attention.
Political analyst Shashikant Pandey, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said the controversy touches a sensitive intersection of faith, governance and accountability. He said that issues linked to the Ram Temple carry significant emotional and political weight in UP and could shape voter perceptions if they remain in the spotlight during the election campaign.
BJP's most powerful political and emotional symbols
"The Ram Temple remains one of the BJP's most powerful political and emotional symbols. If the allegations remain unsubstantiated, the issue may not cause lasting political damage. However, if the probe establishes irregularities involving devotees' offerings, the opposition will seek to frame it as a question of trust rather than merely corruption," he said.
Pandey added that unlike conventional corruption allegations involving government departments, the current controversy concerns donations made in the name of Lord Ram by millions of devotees. "The political impact will depend on the outcome of the investigation. Voters may distinguish between alleged misconduct by individuals and the broader religious movement. At the same time, the opposition will attempt to convert the issue into a debate on accountability and transparency," he said.
Opposition parties have already sought to highlight the issue. The Samajwadi Party has demanded greater transparency in the handling of temple donations, while the Congress has called for a judicial inquiry, arguing that public confidence in the management of devotees' offerings must be protected.
The BJP, meanwhile, is likely to present the investigation as evidence that authorities are willing to examine allegations and take actionwhere necessary. Party leaders have maintained that strict action should follow if any wrongdoing is established and have accused opponents of attempting to politicise a matter linked to religious faith.
As of now, the controversy remains an investigation rather than a proven scandal. However, given the central place of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh politics, its possible effect on the 2027 Assembly elections will depend largely on the findings of the probe and how the issue is perceived by voters in the months ahead.
Since the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024, the temple has received donations worth hundreds of crores of rupees along with large quantities of gold, silver and other valuables. With the SIT now examining cash donations, employee conduct, security procedures and allegations involving missing gold, silver and diamond-studded Ram Shilas, the investigation has entered a crucial phase in which multiple FIRs could be registered based on preliminary findings.