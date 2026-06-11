Brij Bhushan hints at Ram temple fund irregularities, says speaking truth may land him in trouble

BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday claimed he was aware of alleged misuse and theft of donations linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya but said he was not in a position to reveal details at present.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Vishnoharpur after returning from a 10-day stay in Delhi, Singh said, "I am a very weak person. If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people. I do not have the courage to speak the truth right now. If the time comes, I will speak."

He did not specify whom he referred to as “they”.

His remarks come amid a growing controversy over allegations of embezzlement involving donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Referring to the 2023 controversy involving allegations by women wrestlers, Singh said he had been dealing with the fallout from the matter for a long time.

On alleged irregularities and question paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET, Singh defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asserting that the minister’s resignation would not address the issue.

He said an organised network involving officials and employees at multiple levels was responsible for paper leaks and stressed the need for strict action against those involved to curb such incidents.

(With inputs from PTI)