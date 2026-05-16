'Sack Dharmendra Pradhan now': Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi take accountability for NEET UG paper leak

Alleging that the "BJP-RSS nexus" has destroyed India's education system, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi either take personal accountability or sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG question paper leak.

In a video statement, Gandhi alleged that the PM Modi-led government has damaged the core of India.

"The whole country knows that two days before NEET, its question paper was being distributed on WhatsApp. Dharmendra Pradhan ji says he has nothing to do with the matter. The (Parliamentary) Committee had made recommendations but he put it in the dustbin on the pretext that opposition people were on the committee and that it was of no use," Gandhi said.

"The truth is that you (government) have damaged the core of India. This is a nexus of the RSS, the BJP and their people that have been installed in universities, vice chancellors and professors, to mint money," the former Congress president said.

This nexus has destroyed India's education system, he alleged.