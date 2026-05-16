CBI arrests NTA biology expert; second paper-setting panel member detained in NEET paper leak probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a biology lecturer, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare a Pune resident, who was part of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) paper-setting process for NEET-UG 2026.

According to officials, Mandhare was arrested after questioning at the CBI headquarters in Delhi in connection with the ongoing paper leak investigation linked to the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The arrest was made based on interrogation of alleged kingpin P V Kulkarni and other accused persons in the case.

Mandhare was allegedly appointed as an expert by the NTA and had complete access to botany and zoology question papers during the examination process. She is alleged to have mobilised prospective candidates in April 2026 through Manisha Waghmare, who was earlier arrested on May 14.

She allegedly conducted special coaching sessions for selected students at her Pune residence, where questions and answers related to botany and zoology were discussed.