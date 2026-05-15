Not suicide, but murder by the system: Rahul Gandhi on NEET aspirant’s death, questions accountability

He added, “In Goa too, a NEET aspirant took his own life. These children didn't lose to the exams , they were killed by a corrupt system. This isn't suicide, it's murder by the system.”

“Modi ji — how many Ritiks will it take to awaken your accountability?” he asked, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assuring support to students, he said, “My young friends, your pain is my pain. Your hard work is my hard work. Those who steal your future will have to answer. No matter how long it takes, no one will be spared, this is my promise. We will fight this battle together, and we will win.”

Citing data on examination irregularities, Gandhi said, “From 2015 to 2026, 148 paper scams happened and 87 exams were cancelled and the futures of nine crore children were affected.”

“Out of 148 scams, only 1 resulted in punishment. CBI took up 17 cases, ED took 11 — no one was punished. In just NEET, AIPMT, and other medical exams — 15 scams,” he said.

“And the most shameful part: In these scams, not a single officer or minister responsible resigned. They’re removed — and then quietly reinstated to higher positions. Those who orchestrate the theft get rewarded, while the children taking the exams lose their lives,” Gandhi added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also termed the incident heartbreaking and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

She said that, according to the family, Mishra was under severe mental stress due to the cancellation of the NEET exam.

“The rampant corruption in examinations is claiming the lives of our youth. Every year, the futures of lakhs of students are being ruined. When will this chain of events stop? When will accountability be fixed,” she asked.

Mishra’s father, Anoop Mishra, said his son had returned home to the city from the village on Wednesday and appeared visibly distressed over the exam cancellation. He added that it was his third attempt at NEET and that the student had been confident of success.

(With PTI inputs)