'Will not let malpractice happen again': Dharmendra Pradhan announces computer-based NEET from next year

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 and shift the medical entrance test to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year, following the latest paper-leak controversy.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan assured students that the government would not allow irregularities to recur and said protecting students’ interests remained the Centre’s top priority.

“Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you. We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad,” Pradhan said.

The minister admitted that questions had circulated under the guise of “guess papers”.

“Questions have gone out under the guise of guess papers,” Pradhan said.